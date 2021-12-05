Two More COVID Omicron Variant Cases Found in Greece

Society

ATHENS – There hasn’t been a wave of Omicron Variant cases in Greece but the total grew to three when two more people who arrived from South Africa, where it orginated, tested positive, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said.

That came two days after the first was detected in Chania on the island of Crete in a man who had gone to South Africa for the holidays, and as Greece still hasn’t barred travel there or arrivals, only issuing restrictions.

The two new cases were found in people who had come into Greece before the new measures, he said, but no information was given on where it happened or which region might be affected.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has yet to confirm the cases were Omicron, said Kathimerini, adding that both patients showed only mild symptoms and were said isolated at home.