Two More COVID Omicron Variant Cases Found in Greece

A Plea for Help for a 20-Year-Old with Hope for Life
TAMPA, FL – The problem arose about five years ago.
Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church in Castro Valley, CA Celebrates 50 Years
CASTRO VALLEY, Ca - The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities.
Patriarch Pushes Turkey to Reopen Closed Halki Seminary School
CONSTANTINOPLE - Repeating a request turned down many times, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said Turkey should reopen the Halki Theological School, the main training facility for Constantinople's Patriarchate clergy.