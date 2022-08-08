x

August 8, 2022

Two Missing Swimmers in the Sea Area of Legrena, Sounio

August 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ATHENS – A Coast Guard operation is currently underway to locate two missing swimmers in the sea area of Legrena, at Sounio.

The swimmers are a 46-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Their personal items and their car were found in the area.

The Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Centre is carrying out the operation with the help of a Navy helicopter, a Coast Guard vessel and two patrol vehicles.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Fragile Cease-Fire Between Israel, Gaza Militants Holding

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held into Monday morning — a sign the latest round of violence may have abated.

