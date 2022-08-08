Two Missing Swimmers in the Sea Area of Legrena, Sounio

Society

ATHENS – A Coast Guard operation is currently underway to locate two missing swimmers in the sea area of Legrena, at Sounio.

The swimmers are a 46-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Their personal items and their car were found in the area.

The Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Centre is carrying out the operation with the help of a Navy helicopter, a Coast Guard vessel and two patrol vehicles.