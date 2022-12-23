Two Missing Greek-Americans Found Alive and Well

General News

NEW YORK – The two Greek-Americans that were reported missing, as mentioned in a recent report by The National Herald, happily have both been found alive and well, putting the hearts of their loved ones at ease.

The 70-year-old Panagiotis Mouchlizis had disappeared at 4:30 PM on December 20 while walking on Crescent Street at Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria and 80-year-old Athanasios Athanasiou of South Farmingdale, NY, also went missing that same day, at 6:20 PM.

According to information TNH received, Mouchlizis never left the area of Ditmars and was located in a McDonald’s in that same area, and was returned to his relatives.

The disappearance of Mouchlizis was reported by his 48-year-old son, Giorgos Mouchlizis, who even planned to travel with him to Greece in the previous days, in order to see close relatives who had been unaware of his father’s fate for more than 25 years. Concern following his recent disappearance had been intense as he is reportedly suffering from a form of dementia as well as a number of psychiatric issues.

Regarding Athanasios Athanasiou, in Suffolk County, Long Island, the authorities moved swiftly, after Criminal Justice Services reported that the 80-year-old expatriate was located by the police and returned to his home.

In fact, the concern for the fate of Athanasiou was even more intense, since at the time of his disappearance he had left driving his vehicle, a gray 2008 Toyota Corolla, but, in the end, his case was closed soon and he was back with his family.