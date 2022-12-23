x

December 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Two Missing Greek-Americans Found Alive and Well

December 23, 2022
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
panagiotis-mouhlizis-astoria-missing-e1671640055774
The 70-year-old Panagiotis Mouchlizis. (Photo: NYPD)

NEW YORK – The two Greek-Americans that were reported missing, as mentioned in a recent report by The National Herald, happily have both been found alive and well, putting the hearts of their loved ones at ease.

The 70-year-old Panagiotis Mouchlizis had disappeared at 4:30 PM on December 20 while walking on Crescent Street at Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria and 80-year-old Athanasios Athanasiou of South Farmingdale, NY, also went missing that same day, at 6:20 PM.

According to information TNH received, Mouchlizis never left the area of Ditmars and was located in a McDonald’s in that same area, and was returned to his relatives.

The disappearance of Mouchlizis was reported by his 48-year-old son, Giorgos Mouchlizis, who even planned to travel with him to Greece in the previous days, in order to see close relatives who had been unaware of his father’s fate for more than 25 years. Concern following his recent disappearance had been intense as he is reportedly suffering from a form of dementia as well as a number of psychiatric issues.

Regarding Athanasios Athanasiou, in Suffolk County, Long Island, the authorities moved swiftly, after Criminal Justice Services reported that the 80-year-old expatriate was located by the police and returned to his home.

In fact, the concern for the fate of Athanasiou was even more intense, since at the time of his disappearance he had left driving his vehicle, a gray 2008 Toyota Corolla, but, in the end, his case was closed soon and he was back with his family.

RELATED

General News
President Sakellaropoulou Sends Holiday Wishes to Greeks Abroad

ATHENS. Greece looks to its community abroad, is proud of it, and follows its members' significant achievements in the arts and in the sciences, technology, and entrepreneurship, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday, in her Christmas and New Year's message to Greeks abroad.

General News
This Week in History: December 23rd to 29th
United States
St. Demetrios School Christmas Production Celebrates the Season

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Passengers Evacuated after Staten Island Ferry Engine Fire (Video)

NEW YORK — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship's engine room.

NEW YORK – The two Greek-Americans that were reported missing, as mentioned in a recent report by The National Herald, happily have both been found alive and well, putting the hearts of their loved ones at ease.

Evidence is already mounting that the worst of the inflation that has tormented the United States and much of the world for the better part of two years has finally begun to dissipate.

In the cold winter months, cozying up with a good book is a great way to pass the time, explore fascinating worlds, and be inspired by an author’s imagination and skill.

The Constitution protects my right to safe reproductive health, including – if I so choose – an abortion.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.