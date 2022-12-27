x

December 27, 2022

Two Minors Involved in the Rape of 15-Year-Old in Athens to Be Remanded in Custody

December 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Police car GREECE
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Two minors, members of the group, that allegedly sexually abused a 15-year old boy in Ilion, Attica region, will be sent to jail after the conclusion of their testimony to the juvenile investigator.

The two suspects for the gang rape of the minor were led on Tuesday before the juvenile magistrate to give their testimony.

Another three minors, members of the gang, were remanded in custody after their depositions on Saturday, Christmas Eve, while another minor has been released under conditions as he was under 15 years-old.

Another underage who is still at loose, is also being charged for the rape. The boy, according to the victim, appears to have played an important role in the crime.

Sources said that according to the victim’s testimony, more minors are involved in the case among them and girls that, allegedly, were present at the abandoned house in which took place the crime, without however having an active role.

The suspects claimed that there was no violence and that they were shifting roles every time

