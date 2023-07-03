Two Irish Teens from Same School Die on Greek Island Ios Vacation

Society

IOS, Greece – The death of two Irish teenagers from the same school – in separate incidents – vacationing on the Greek island of Ios was said to have shocked classmates who wanted to return home and left families grieving.

Media reports said that Andrew O’Donnell, 18, fell off a wall after a night out with his body later found on rocks while Max Wall collapsed at a port although it wasn’t said what the cause was.

They were the second and third Irish nationals to die while on holiday in Greece after a Czech tourist also died on the island of Thasos after waiting 50 minutes for an ambulance, islands short of medical staff despite surges in tourism.

O’Donnell was out with a team of schoolmates from Dublin’s St Michael’s College, which had 90 students on vacation to celebrate the end of their Leaving Certificates exams, as well as other Irish schools, said The Irish Times.

St. Michael’s principal Tim Kelleher said a number of parents went to the island to support their children who wanted to get off as did the parents of the two who died, no report on any investigation by Greek authorities.

Kelleher told the paper that news of the deaths had spread quickly among fellow students. “They all want to leave. They were traumatized…and people were saying I want to get home,” he said.

“A lot of these kids all know one another. They’re all south Dublin, there are the kinds of family ties and friendship ties; these kids would have all known one another growing up essentially. There are hundreds of them out there at the moment, I think, just finding their way off the island. It’s a very somber place I think, for kids to be,” he added.

“Some of the boys are actually staying on just to be a support to the families that are gone out to identify the remains and bring them home,” adding that the parents of the victims are trying to bear up.

“When I spoke to them yesterday they were so strong, so resilient, so concerned for the boys that are out there and the trauma and the drama that they’re going through. They have been an absolute rock and an example to us all really.”