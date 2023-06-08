x

June 8, 2023

Two Greek-Cypriot Men Held in Attack on Turkish-Cypriot Woman

June 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Asya Karaali. (Photo: facebook)

NICOSIA – In an incident captured on video, two Greek-Cypriot men were taken into custody over an attack on a 25-year-old Turkish-Cypriot woman in the popular resort town of Ayia Napa.

Greek and Cypriot media reports said the woman, Asya Karaali, sustained scrapes, bruises and a broken tooth when she fell off a brick wall said to two to three meters (6.6-9.8 feet) high.

She was treated for her injuries at the Famagusta General Hospital before filing charges of assault against the two suspects over the incident that led President Nikos Christodoulides to contact the leader of the Turkish-occupied side of the island, Ersin Tatar, to condemn the attack, not believed racial.

Reports, and the video, indicated she got into a verbal dispute with the two suspects seen among a group of half a dozen men on a walk above a line of cars and seen deliberately pushed off.

Reports said a group of Greek-Cypriots were engaged in an altercation with a group of Turkish-Cypriots at the popular party area and that someone threw Karali’s phone away during the incident.

After she retrieved it, Karaali started recording the incident including her assailant who is seen in the video striking and pushing her. She later said she hoped it wouldn’t fuel any more trouble between the sides.

According to her social media post and online comments, one of the suspects had initiated unwanted advances and she refused. After talking to her friends in Turkish, the suspect punched her in the face and pushed her off the walkway, causing her to lose consciousness.

 

