Society

ANDROS – Two fires in the areas of Vitali and near the Holy Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi are underway on the island of Andros.

According to the Fire Department, the fires are burning low vegetation and may have been caused by a lightning strike.

12 firefighters with 6 vehicles are operating to extinguish them, assisted by 1 helicopter and 2 aircraft.

A message has been sent to the residents of the area Gides, on the islands of Andros, to evacuate due to the fire.