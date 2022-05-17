Two Doctors in Greece Convicted in Patient’s Surgery Death

Society

Two doctors in northern Greece – one for a second time – were convicted of negligent manslaughter over the May 2017 death of a 24-year-old man from complications following surgery but will serve no jail time.

Neither was named despite being convicted but Kathimerini said the surgeon who put a gastric bypass ring in the young man’s body at a private clinic in Thessaloniki got a 4-year sentence.

But despite a second conviction for a similar crime, the court said he could pay off his sentence at the rate of 5 euros ($5.27) a day but it wasn’t said for how long or while leniency was given for a repeat crime resulting in a death.

The second doctor received a suspended sentence of 20 months after being found guilty of failing to adequately treat the patient at a clinic in his hometown of Kavala for a deadly infection caused by the operation.