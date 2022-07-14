Two Dead; Two Rescued after Helicopter Crashes Off Greek Island

Society

An helicopter takes part in a search and rescue operation near the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Svarnias)

ATHENS – Two out of four crew members of a helicopter that crashed into the sea off Samos island were found dead late on Wednesday, according to the Emergency Response Ambulance Service (EKAV).

The helicopter was participating in an operation to extinguish a fire on the island of Samos when it crashed into the sea in unspecified circumstances.

The helicopter’s crew was comprised of one Romanian national, who was the pilot, two Moldovan operators and a Greek coordinator-translator.

Four coast guard vessels, one lifeboat, private boats, two navy and one air force helicopter participated in the operation to search for and locate the passengers of the helicopter.