Two Dead and One Missing in a Shipwreck in the Area of Palios, Mantamados

MYTILENE – The Coast Guard announced another shipwreck late on Tuesday, with two dead and one missing.

The shipwreck occurred on Monday night in the area of Palios, in Mantamados, northeast of Lesvos. Due to the strong winds blowing in the area, with gusts of wind up to 9 on the Beaufort scale, a search and rescue operation could not be launched at sea.

Two bodies were located by the police, as well as a total of 57 foreigners who had sought refuge in the surrounding hills immediately after their arrival. They arrived aboard a plastic dinghy, which started from the Turkish shores in Asia Minor. According to a survivor, one of the passengers fell into the sea when the boat hit the rocky coast and has been missing ever since.

The rescued foreigners were transferred to a quarantine area at the Reception and Identification Center of Kara Tepe, Mytilene.