Two Arrested in Connection with 2021 Murder of Journalist Giorgos Karaivaz

Society

ATHENS – Two persons were arrested on Friday in relation to the 2021 murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, it was announced by Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

Posting in social media, the minister noted that authorities had promised the case would be solved even if it took a long time, adding that investigations continue to fully solve Karaivaz’ murder soon.

In a separate statement, the Hellenic Police headquarters said that the two men who were arrested are Greek nationals, aged 40 and 48.

Karaivaz was shot six times outside his home in the southern coast of Attica Alimos on April 9, 2021, by two men on a motorbike.

Although Karaivaz was on the police beat from the 90s and had collaborated with several news media as well as run his own web page, he had not reported any threats against him or asked for police protection. He was married and had a child.