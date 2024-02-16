Twenty-eight Foreign Embassies Welcome Law for Marriage of Same-sex Couples

Society

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a debate in parliament on same-sex marriage in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – A total of 28 foreign embassies in Greece on Friday welcomed the adoption of a law granting equality for same-sex couples in civil marriage and recognition of family ties.

In a joint statement, the 28 diplomatic delegations underlined that “the extension of the fundamental right of marriage to same sex couples is a landmark in the course toward equality and dignity for all in our countries.”

The joint statement also added: “We are celebrating this historic moment with the people, the parliament and the government of Greece.”

The 28 embassies that signed the joint statement included those of Belgium, the USA, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, the UK, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Portugal, Denmark, France, New Zealand, Uruguay, Ireland, Luxembourg, Colombia, Australia, Finland, Malta, Austria, Chile, Mexico, Switzerland and Estonia.