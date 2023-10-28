x

October 28, 2023

Twelve Years of Work Makes Nick’s Greek Restaurant Work Near Buffalo

October 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Nick's Place Express
(Photo: facebook/Nick's Place Express)

BUFFALO, NY – Nick Ananiadis has taken his own sweet time turning Nick’s into the kind of Greek diner he wanted, in Kenmore, New York, not too far from Buffalo, and he’s glad he didn’t rush, even changing the name from Nick’s Place Express.

“I’ll be open 12 years. An overnight success,” he told the Buffalo News of all that time making eggs, potatoes, and open-faced chicken souvlaki sandwiches – as well as Texas Hots – to satisfy the tastes for those wanting Greek food and more.

Now his place has garage doors that go up in good weather and Nick’s is adorned in white stucco and royal blue to be like Greek tavernas in the old country and comes complete with seascapes on the walls too.

“I want to give it that inside-outside feel, so even inside, you still feel the summertime. Outside, you’re eating with a nice breeze,” Ananiadis said. “In Greece, a lot of people eat outside in the summers” – tough to do in Buffalo.

An old-school sign will announce eggs, pancakes, potatoes, chicken souvlaki and some seasonal specials. The bread will stay homemade. You can take your time.

