TV Licensing Case Opens with Depositions at Supreme Court

General News
Poulos Family-Owned Karl’s Cabin Restaurant Serves Homestyle Favorites
PLYMOUTH, MI – Karl’s Cabin, 6005 Gotfredson Road in Plymouth, is owned by the Greek-American Poulos family and serves up “homey” favorites, including BBQ ribs, maple-glazed salmon, and even Greek saganaki, in the “cozy, log cabin-style restaurant,” Click on Detroit reported on January 28.
General News
Professor and Former Minister of Education C. Arvanitopoulos to TNH
BOSTON – Professor Constantine Arvanitopoulos, who holds the Constantine G Karamanlis Chair in Hellenic and European Studies at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and former minister of Education spoke to The National Herald about the crises in Ukraine and the Aegean.
Church
Metropolitan Methodios Visits St. Nicholas Parish in Portsmouth, NH
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios made a pastoral visit to the St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church community in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and celebrated the Divine Liturgy assisted by the presiding priest of the parish Fr.