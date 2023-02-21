x

February 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Turks on Occupied Cypriot Side Will Pay Earthquake Tax for Turkey

February 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Turkey Syria Earthquake Antakya
Turkish citizens check the historic Habib Najjar mosque which destroyed during the devastated earthquake, in the old city of Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

NICOSIA – The self-declared republic on the Turkish occupied side of Cyprus that’s unrecognized in the world will tax residents there to help deal with the costs of the deadly earthquake which devastated a region of Turkey.

The assessments will be from 1-5 percent of people’s salaries as a mandatory deduction, reported DuvaR.English, an independent media site that has been critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s authoritarian government.

https://www.duvarenglish.com/turkish-cyprus-governments-earthquake-taxes-for-wage-earners-draws-criticism-news-61884

The tax will be taken based on income, the lowest at 1 percent for those making the equivalent of up to $1,590 monthly and the highest of 5 percent for those earning more than $3,975, seeing $198.75 withheld

The tax will be in place until February 2024 but it wasn’t said if it could be continued beyond that nor who would handle the money nor how it would be distributed in Turkey where the government controls finances.

A workers union on the occupied side said it’s skeptical about where the money will go and that it should be done on a voluntary basis although employees had no say in the decision.

Güven Bengihan, head of the civil servants union criticized the move by the head of the occupied territory, hardliner Ersin Tatar who generally follows the lead of Erdogan and gave workers no choice.

“It is very wrong to take a decision hastily with regards to a decision that concerns everyone, from the retirees to minimum wage earners, and make a deduction from everyone. Humane feelings are trying to be abused,” Bengihan said.

Seven public and private sector unions said they would try to stop the tax in court, said the Özgür Gazete Kıbrıs online news website.

An opposition Turkish lawmaker, Doğuş Derya, said that the move to take money from people’s paychecks and pension benefits was “doing opportunism through the pain” and was “forcibly collecting money” amid suspicions it not go to earthquake relief or how it would be accounted for, if at all.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus’ New President Wants Talks With Turkish Occupied Side Chief

NICOSIA - As a former foreign minister he knows a lot about the difficulty but now Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, fresh off being elected, will have another shot at trying to reunify the island split by 1974 Turkish invasions.

Politics
Cyprus Seeks Shipping Industry Help from EU Over Russia Sanctions
Society
Cyprus-Greece 2023 Ferry Boat Schedule Will Be Posted in March

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.