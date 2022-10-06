x

October 7, 2022

Turkish UAV Infringes Athens FIR; Flies over Kinaros

October 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
President Sakellaropoulou pays visit to sole inhabitant at remote island of Kinaros. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - President Sakellaropoulou pays visit to sole inhabitant at remote island of Kinaros. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A Turkish UAV on Thursday entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans and then violated Greek airspace.

The drone flew over the island of Kinaros at 19,000 feet at 03:05, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff announced.

The Turkish UAV was recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter jets according to international rules and standard practice.

