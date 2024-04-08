Turkish Super Cup Chaos as Fenerbahçe U19 Team Walks off After 1st-Minute Goal for Galatasaray

SPORTS

Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP)

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.

Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz. The Fenerbahçe players then left the field before the game could resume, drawing whistles from fans.

Galatasaray was subsequently declared the winner, prompting earlier-than-expected celebrations for Icardi’s team.

Fenerbahçe president Yıldırım Ali Koç spoke of a “rebellion” in a statement on the club’s website, where he detailed alleged injustices going back over the years. “It is time for a ‘reset’ for Turkish football,” Koc said.

Two Fenerbahçe players, İrfan Can Eğribayat and Jayden Oosterwolde, were banned for one match by the Turkish soccer federation last week after a Superlig game against Trabzonspor. Trabzonspor fans had charged onto the pitch after the final whistle. Trabzonspor was ordered to play six games without fans as punishment.

Fenerbahçe plays at Olympiakos in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday. The Turkish team had reportedly been unhappy with the timing of the Super Cup ahead of its game against the Greek side.