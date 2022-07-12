x

July 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Turkish President Skipping 1974 Invasion Celebrations on Cyprus

July 12, 2022
By The National Herald
Spain NATO Summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

ΑΝΚΑRΑ – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly won’t go to the occupied northern third of Cyprus on July 20 to mark 48 years since two unlawful Turkish invasions seized the territory no other country in the world recognizes.

That was according to the Kibris Postasi newspaper on the Turkish-Cypriot side where Turkey still keeps a 35,000-strong standing army, the report -if true – taking the wind out the sails that he would go there.

Speculation grew after Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of the Hellenic-American Leadership Council (HALC) told Greece’s state-run ERT radio that “Erdogan will do something big in the occupied territories on 20 July.”

The main scenario he had heard was of Erdogan proclaiming the annexation of the north to make it part of Turkey after he and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar rejected any hope of reunification, demanding instead that the United Nations and world accept the occupied territory as a republic.

Erdogan, the report said, will instead be going to Iran on July 19.

 

RELATED

Society
500-Υear-Οld Ιcon Looted from Divided Cyprus Repatriated

NICOSIA — A 500-year-old Orthodox icon that was looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus has been returned to the island.

Politics
Cyprus Health Minister Gives Support for Natural Childbirth
Sciences
Cyprus Recalls Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Over Pesticide Fear

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings