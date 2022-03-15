Turkish President Erdogan Wishes Greek PM Mitsotakis a Speedy Recovery from Covid-19

Politics

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ATHENS – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to wish him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

On Twittter, Mitsotakis wrote in English: “Thank you President Erdogan for your call and your kind wishes for a speedy recovery!”

With a video he posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon and wearing a mask, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier the same day and will spend the next few days in quarantine at home.

“Lately we have all been occupied with the war in Ukraine and the high prices. But the coronavirus is still here. In the daily test that I did this morning I came out positive and as a result I will be isolating at home and will work from there. I want you to remember that the triple vaccination provides the best possible safety against serious illness and I am sure that everything will go well and I will be in my office again very soon,” he said.