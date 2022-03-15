x

March 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Politics

Turkish President Erdogan Wishes Greek PM Mitsotakis a Speedy Recovery from Covid-19

March 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Turkey Greece
In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ATHENS – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to wish him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

On Twittter, Mitsotakis wrote in English: “Thank you President Erdogan for your call and your kind wishes for a speedy recovery!”

With a video he posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon and wearing a mask, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier the same day and will spend the next few days in quarantine at home.

“Lately we have all been occupied with the war in Ukraine and the high prices. But the coronavirus is still here. In the daily test that I did this morning I came out positive and as a result I will be isolating at home and will work from there. I want you to remember that the triple vaccination provides the best possible safety against serious illness and I am sure that everything will go well and I will be in my office again very soon,” he said.

RELATED

Economy
Greece’s Relationship with Saudi Arabia Is Better Today Than Ever Before, Fragogiannis Says

RIYADH - Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of economic diplomacy, Kostas Fragogiannis, sent the message that Greece's relationship with Saudi Arabia is better today than ever before.

Economy
Eurogroup Welcomes Greece’s Progress, in Recognition of Its Rapid, Strong Recovery, Says FinMin Staikouras
Economy
Greece Looks to Subsidize Soaring Gas Pump Prices for Consumers

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Late Winter Storm Blasts South, Northeast with Snow and Wind

A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings