Turkish President Erdoğan Sends Condolences Message to Greek President Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Mitsotakis

ANKARA. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a message of condolences to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, following the fatal train crash at Tempi, the Turkish Embassy in Athens said on Wednesday.

In his message, Erdoğan expressed his deep sadness, offered his condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident, and wished the injured a speedy recovery, added the embassy.

Türkiye’s embassy also reposted the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s announcement about the train accident, which reads: “We are saddened to hear of the train collision accident that occurred last night in our neighbor country Greece, in which several people lost their lives and others were injured. We express our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident, to the Greek people and to the Greek government, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery.”