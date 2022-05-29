Turkish Paper Shows Photos of Greek Troops Drilling on Lesbos

Politics

FILE - In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 children play on a beach with a drilling platform seen in the background, on the outskirts of Larnaca port, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias/File)

ATHENS – After Turkey warned Greece to remove troops off Aegean islands, theTurkish daily Aksam newspaper published photographs claiming to show Greek military drills on Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey.

Headline The Final Warning to the Greeks Over Lausanne the story followed Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s caution that there would be consquences – suggesting military – if Greek troops weren’t taken off five islands.

He cited the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn’t recognize unless invoking to its advantage and which has infuriated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan because it gave away islands to Greece he wants returned.

As Turkey is doing in claiming waters in and around Greek islands where it has plans to hunt for oil and gas, Cavusoglu said the sovereignty of Greek islands holding troops as a deterrent against any invasion is under question.

The newspaper report, which also featured satellite images allegedly showing military camps on Lesvos and details about the forces stationed on the island, stated that Turkey is “not bluffing over the issue of the islands’ sovereignty.”