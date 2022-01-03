Turkish Naval Cadets Can Swim Distance to Greek Island Kastellorizo

Politics

ATHENS – Further taunting Greece, Turkey’s Defense Ministry posted a video on Twitter showing 12 Naval cadets swimming a distance of 1,950 meters – the distance from that country’s coast to the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

That came after Defense Minister earlier said that the island that Turkey covets is so close to Turkey’s coast that, “A cadet at the military academy can swim to it,” and the video ostensibly done to prove it.

They didn’t swim to Kastellorizo, of course, but the Turkish islet of Tuzla which is approximately the same distance but there was no mention that experienced Greek swimmers could easily cover the distance from the Greek island to Turkey’s coast.

Spyridon Gianniotis, a former world champion and Olympic athlete, was a specialist in the 10-kilometer distance, more than five times what the Turkish cadets swam, a lot slower than him.

Turkey previously had sent an energy research vessel and warships off Kastellorizo to search for oil and gas before withdrawing them but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who said he wants the return of islands ceded to Greece in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize, said they will return.