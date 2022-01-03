Turkish Naval Cadets Can Swim Distance to Greek Island Kastellorizo

General News
Astoria: Omicron Shadows Greek Community’s New Year Celebrations (Photos)
NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.
Yanni Georgoulakis: Social Media Trendsetter with 6M Followers
Meet Yanni Georgoulakis, one of the biggest Food & Travel content creators in the world.
Michigan Best Local Eat: Poulos Brothers White Horse Tavern in Flint
It's infamous for a lead water health crisis but Flint, Michigan is also home to The White Horse Tavern, owned by brothers Steve and Chris Poulos, which was named a Best Local Eats by the site Mlive-The Flint Journal.