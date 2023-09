Society

ATHENS – A 32-year-old Turkish national was arrested on Monday evening at the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” when he was found to be carrying two fake Portuguese identity cards and four 9mm bullets.

Police found the bullets during a luggage check as the suspect was about to board a flight to Mytilene, Lesvos on Monday evening, while in a further search they also found the fake IDs.

The Hellenic Police Counter-terrorism unit is conducting an investigation to determine whether the suspect is involved in the murder of the six persons shot dead on Monday afternoon in the coastal town of Loutsa (Artemis) in Attica, which is close to the airport.