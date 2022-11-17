Turkish National Arrested as Suspected Human Trafficker

Society

ATHENS – A Turkish national, the driver of a speedboat who allowed at least four migrants lacking travel documents to alight on the shore of Skandari, Kos island, has been arrested as a suspected human trafficker, police announced on Thursday.

The speedboat, which lacked navigation lights, did not respond to the Coast Guard patrol vessel’s signals to stop in the early hours of Wednesday but instead picked up speed and headed for the Turkish coast.

Following a pursuit, during which the suspect carried out dangerous manoeuvres, to which the Coast Guard responded with warning shots in a safe area, the speedboat’s outboard engine was finally shot and immobilised by the Coast Guard, who arrested the 32-year-old driver of the boat.

A search in the surrounding area located four foreign nationals, including two minors.