Turkish Military Drones Fly over Greek Islands of Levitha, Kandelioussa

ATHENS – A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans and then proceeded to violate Greek air space, flying over the island of Levitha, northeast of the island of Amorgos, at 19,000 feet at 2:00 on Saturday morning, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff announced.

At 9:24 on Saturday morning, a second Turkish UAV entered the Athens FIR without submitting flight plans, violated Greek air space and then flew over the island of Kandelioussa near Nisyros at 29,000 feet.

A third UAV again entered the Athens FIR without submitting flight plans at 11:01 and flew over Kandelioussa at 19,000 feet.

The Turkish UAVs were recognised and intercepted in accordance with international rules, in line with standard practice.

Levitha is part of the NATURA 2000 Network, along with north Amorgos and the islet Kinaros. It is also a significant area for bird conservation and has been included in actions for the protection of the Audouin’s gull and Eleonora falcon.