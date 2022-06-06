x

June 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Turkish Military Drone Flies over Greek Islet of Kinaros

June 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (DHA via AP)
Cyprus Turkey

ATHENS – A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew over the islet of Kinaros at 11:25 on Monday at 19,000 feet, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff announced.

The military UAV entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans and violated Greek national air space. It was recognised and intercepted in accordance with international rules and standard practice.

RELATED

Politics
Kikilias Stresses the Dynamic Growth of the Cruise Sector

ATHENS - Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred to the dynamic performance of the cruise sector in an interview with Skai TV on Monday.

Politics
FM Dendias’ Message on the Anniversary of the Landing in Normandy
Society
Oikonomou: Citizens’ Access to Online Services Up 142 Pct in Five Months

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Firefighters Bring Blaze on Athens’ Coast Under Control (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – Worried about another summer of wildfires, Greece's fire brigade officials were tested with a fire that broke out in the suburb of Ano Voula near the southern coast and a popular beach area, but said they got it contained.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings