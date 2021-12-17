x

December 17, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Economy

Turkish Lira Dips to New Low After Another Interest Rate Cut

December 16, 2021
By Associated Press
Turkey Economy
A man changes Turkish lira for USD at a currency exchange shop before Central Bank announces a new interest rate, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA — Turkey’s Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country’s currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar.

The bank’s monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data.

It is in line with the policies of President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been pressing for low borrowing costs to boost growth, exports and investments ahead of elections in a year and a half.

The Central Bank has now slashed rates by 5 percentage points since September, running against conventional economic policy of raising interest rates to ease high inflation. Erdogan contends that high interest rates cause inflation and has declared himself an “enemy” of high borrowing costs.

The Turkish lira hit a historic low of 15.28 against the U.S. dollar early Thursday amid the prospect of a new rate cut and then extended its losses following the decision. The lira was trading later Thursday at 15.62 against the dollar, 5% weaker from Wednesday’s close.

The Turkish currency has lost about half of its value since the start of the year.

The bank has intervened four times in recent weeks by selling off foreign currency in a bid to prop up the lira, but the action has failed to stop its depreciation.

Soaring consumer prices and the falling value of the lira have left many people struggling to make ends meet. Long lines have been forming outside of municipality-run kiosks selling bread at discounted prices.

In a bid to alleviate the hardship, Erdogan announced Thursday that the government was increasing the monthly minimum wage by 50%, from 2,825 lira ($182) to 4,250 lira ($274 ), and would no longer tax the earnings.

“With this increase, I believe that we have demonstrated our determination not to allow our employees to be crushed by the price increases,” Erdogan said after his announcement.

“We are determined to put an end to the uncertainty that has arisen due to the recent fluctuations in the exchange rate and the exorbitant prices increases,” he added.

Turkey’s main opposition party leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said his party could not “belittle” the new minimum wage but expressed concerns that inflation would soon erode the increase.

“It (the government) can control inflation and the price rises, at least our brothers who earn a minimum wage will be able to breathe,” he said.

Opposition party leaders have accused Erdogan of severe mismanagement of the economy and have called for early general elections. Erdogan insists that elections will be held in 2023 as scheduled.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Tells Turkey to Back Off Threats, Lay Off Cyprus Too

ΑΤΗΕΝS - He's back on speaking terms with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but now Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' words aren't so warm, snapping that Turkey should stop provocations and threats around plans to hunt for energy off Greek islands – and Cyprus.

Sciences
Greek Experts Say COVID Infections Are Falling but Deaths Remain High
Society
Greece Confirms 4,696 New Virus Cases on Thursday, 96 Deaths

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

ΝΕW YORK - It has been more than two years since the last time anyone saw Jennifer Dulos, οn May 24, 2019, after dropping of her kids at school, the mother of 5 disappeared, only months before her 51st birthday.

Politics

ANKARA - For the umpteenth time, Turkey has repeated its insistence that Greek remove troops off Greek islands, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn't recognize, along with the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Associations

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its 85th Annual Scholarship Celebration on December 11 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

Society

Society

Video

Towns in Mourning While Digging Out from Deadly Tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings