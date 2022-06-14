x

June 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Turkish Hypocrisy over the Appointment of Muftis in Thrace

June 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Despite repeatedly criticising Greece for appointing the Muslim community’s muftis in the region of Thrace, Turkey also appoints its own muftis at a central level, via a state agency, Greek diplomatic sources pointed out on Tuesday, highlighting the hypocrisy of Turkey’s stance.

The sources noted that three Turkish muftis were appointed, seven were transferred and one was removed from office with a Presidential Decree published in the Turkish government gazette a few days ago, on June 7. They pointed out that the muftis are civil servants employed by the Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Directorate, which is a state agency.

In spite of this, they added, Turkish officials have repeatedly accused Greece of allegedly violating the religious rights of the Muslim community in Thrace and demanded that muftis are elected and not appointed, as they have been until now. What is carefully concealed by the Turkish side, however, is that Turkey does exactly the same, namely that muftis in that country are appointed and not elected, the same sources said.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Ex-Minister Facing Court Over TV License Scheme

ATHENS – Nikos Pappas, a former minister to the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and top advisor to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will have to appear before a special court looking into the awarding of TV licenses in 2016.

Society
Wildfire on Paros under Control
Economy
Pierrakakis: “Power Pass” Platform for Electricity Bill Refunds Opens on Friday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings