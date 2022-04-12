Turkish F-16s Flew Over the Islands of Oinousses and Panaghia

Society

OINOUSSES – A pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islands of Oinousses at 19,500 feet at 10:57 on Tuesday, infringing the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR).

At the same time, a second pair of Turkish fighter jets flew over the island of Panaghia at 1,500 feet.

The Turkish F-16 were recognised and intercepted by Greek planes, in accordance with international rules.