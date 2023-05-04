Turkish Defense Minister Pushes Aegean Energy Projects With Greece

Politics

ΑΝΚΑΡΑ – Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated his country’s desire that it could work with Greece in joint energy exploration of the Aegean and settle disputes over the waters.

Turkey contests the limits of Greece’s sovereignty, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said was a deal breaker in any demands but Akar said he hoped, “The Greeks will find the right path and come to the right place” during an interview where he proposed the joint exploitation of the natural wealth of the Aegean and the possibility of extending the moratorium between Greece and Turkey.”

Akar, who had backed off fiery rhetoric after a deadly earthquake in Turkey and train tragedy in Greece brought a lessening of tensions, told Haber Global TV that Greece’s position on the rapprochement “is ambiguous” without clarifying.

He said that Turkey wants negotiations under international laws it doesn’t recognize unless invoking in its favor and to keep the current better relations with Greece and ratchet down tensions.

Pointing to Cyprus, where Turkey is drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot waters in defiance of soft European Union sanctions he said about Greece that, “There is some wavering from our neighbor. We are waiting hopefully that they will find the right path and come to the right place in this respect.”

He added that, “We will not (allow) our rights and the rights of our (Turkish) Cypriot brothers and sisters to be violated, especially in Cyprus. At the same time, we will not allow any fait accompli.”

He went on to say that, “Therefore, our statements should not be taken as a threat. They are not a threat. Just as it is not a weakness to say, ‘Let’s sit down and talk,’” leaving open what stance Turkey has.

Akar said that in a meeting with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos that they discussed a range of issue and said that “Our desire, as we have always said, is that the wealth of the Aegean should be a resource for both sides.”

“People on both sides should benefit from the wealth of the Aegean in a fair way. We should also continue our cooperation in many other areas, particularly in tourism,” he added.

The two countries in summer have an unwritten agreement usually to hold down tensions and military exercises and he said the discussion included beginning that in May instead of June and going through October, not September with tourists coming earlier and also staying later.