Turkish-Cypriots Vexed by Sanctions, Embargoes, Complain to UN Chief

Politics

FILE - Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office by a Turkish flag in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Turkish-Cypriots demanding recognition for their self-declared republic on the northern third of the island occupied since unlawful 1974 invasions said they are being held back by continued embargoes and sanctions.

That was the word given to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar in New York as he kept up his push for acceptance and two separate states with permanent partition, not reunification.

“I took this opportunity to bring to the Secretary General’s attention that the Turkish- Cypriots are very frustrated about the embargoes and isolations still imposed on us by the international community” reported Turkey’s pro-government The Daily Sabah paper.

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkish-cypriots-frustrated-over-embargoes-sanctions

“It is very unfair for the Turkish-Cypriots to be obstructed and impeded from economic development and growth,” Tatar told reporters at a news briefing at the UN headquarters in New York. He’s long griped about the lack of recognition.

Tatar said during his meeting with Guterres that the Turkish-Cypriots would not resume negotiations from where they left off in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Those talks fell apart when then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a 35,000-strong army would never leave.

“All those opportunities have been exhausted, and we have a new position, obviously,” he noted. Guterres was at the debacle where the Turkish-Cypriots and Turkey also demanded the right to invade further when they wanted.

Stating that the U.N. Special Representative for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, has reached halfway through her term, Tatar said she’s determined to find a resolution for both sides who are at loggerheads.

“(The) Secretary-General has confirmed that there is no sign yet that there is going to be a common ground, Tatar said, adding that his side is in “full cooperation” with her as long as she accepts only what they want.

He said the Turkish-Cypriots are being disregarded by an “invisible hand” and attempted to be portrayed as part of the Republic of Cyprus, which he said is “absolutely unacceptable,” and said the Turkish side co-founded the republic.

He told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency embargoes and sanctions worsened the isolation of the occupied side recognized only by Turkey and Guterres is “very sympathetic … (and) knows Turkish Cypriots have been suffering and it’s very unfair.”