Turkish-Cypriots Upset US Attack Submarine Docked at Cypriot Port

FILE - Military helicopters of Cypriot air forces fly over a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, as the giant paintings of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags are seen on Pentadahtilos mountain in the Turkish occupied area in the background, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Already angered by the end of an American arms embargo for the Greek-Cypriot government, officials of a self-declared Turkish-Cypriot republic on the occupied side of the island denounced the anchoring of a US submarine.

“We strongly condemn the docking of the USS San Juan attack submarine at a Greek Cypriot seaport,” a statement said, reported Turkey’s Anadolu Agency about the brouhaha.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/northern-cyprus-slams-us-for-docking-submarine-at-southern-cypriot-port/2867296

“We repeatedly state that the removal of the arms sales restrictions imposed by the US on the Greek Cypriot administration and subsequent steps that will endanger the security of the Turkish-Cypriot people will encourage the Greek-Cypriot administration to take up arms,”it added.

Citing pledges by Michalis Giorgallas, Greek Cypriot administration’s defense minister, to buy US weapon systems, the statement that’s pushing the Greek-Cypriot administration to build an arsenal.

There was no mention of Turkey’s huge military advantage and being able to arm itself for decades while the Greek-Cypriots were denied American weapons, nor of the 35,000 Turkish troops on the side occupied since two 1974 Turkish invasions.

The US Defense Department said the American attack submarine docked at the Southern Cypriot port of Limassol on April 3 and was visited by new Cypriot President Nikos Christoulides, said some Cypriot media reports.