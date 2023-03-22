x

March 22, 2023

Turkish-Cypriots Reject EU Role in Solving Reunification Dilemma

March 22, 2023
By The National Herald
NICOSIA – A reach-out by Cyprus’ new President Nikos Christodoulides to have the European Union take part in negotiations over how to reunify the island split by Turkish invasions in 1974 was dismissed by Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

A hardliner who follows the lead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Tatar has rejected out of hand any idea of reunification that has been tried for decades and demanded instead the United Nations and world recognize the isolated self-declared republic on the northern third of the island.

“Christodoulides’ suggestion is the recurring manifestation of the Greek Cypriot policy we have been facing for decades,” a statement from the Turkish-Cypriot said, according to Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah.

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/trnc-blasts-greek-cypriots-for-trying-to-involve-eu-in-cyprus-crisis

“The EU’s pro-Greek attitude in the crisis has blocked an acceptable agreement and served to perpetuate the status quo,” said the statement from the Turkish-Cypriot self-declared ministry.

It added that the EU – the Greek-Cypriot legitimate government is a member of the 27-country bloc – is using financial aid as an instrument against Turkish-Cypriots and that it was “now time for us to reconsider our ties with the EU and endeavor to pull them to a respectable level.”

Christodoulides, a former foreign minister who had been involved in reunification talks, the last round collapsing n July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after the Turkish side said it would never removed a 35,000-strong army was declared “out of touch.”

Christodoulides wants talks focused on the long-standing idea of a bi-zonal bi-communal federation in line with a United Nations framework and as greater role by the EU, which has put soft sanctions on Turkish drilling for energy off the island’s coast.

Tatar said his side that’s unrecognized in the world would “never compromise on its sovereignty” and emphasized: “There doesn’t exist natural mechanism that would unite us with the Greek Cypriots and allow us to live as one nation,” the paper said.

After Christodoulides was recently elected, he and Tatar met for a hand-shaking photo opportunity but no serious discussion and none seem coming until after May 14 elections in Turkey where Erdogan faces a challenge.

