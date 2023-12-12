Turkish-Cypriots Deny Harboring Iranian Terrorists Targeting Israelis

Politics

NICOSIA – After Cypriot authorities and Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad said it had thwarted an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island, officials on the Turkish occupied side said it wasn’t aiding Iran.

“The Israeli government continues to make statements that are inconsistent with the facts to distract international public opinion from its inhumane attacks in Gaza and the West Bank,” a Turkish-Cypriot statement said.

They also said Israeli claims of aiding Iranians in a kind of proxy war against Israel was an “unfounded and malicious allegation,” denying there were “terrorism objectives,” Reuters reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iranian-planned attacks on the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union were foiled but didn’t offer any evidence.

A statement on behalf of Mossad service said Israel was troubled by what it saw as Iranian use of northern Cyprus “both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan however has said that Hamas terrorists who raided Israel in October, killed 1400 people and tortured and burned children alive were freedom fighters and the Israelis were terrorists.

The legitimate Greek-Cypriot government has close relations with Israel, with whom it’s planning energy and electricity deals including Greece, which gave its support to Israel after the Hamas attack.

The Turkish-Cypriot self-declared republic that no country in the world other than Turkey recognizes said ati would not be “drawn into dark and dirty games” and keep security on its side,

Kathimerini Cyprus earlier reported authorities had detained two Iranians for questioning over suspected planning of attacks on Israeli citizens living in Cyprus, many going there to flee the war with Hamas.