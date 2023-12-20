x

Turkish-Cypriot Occupied Side Prohibits Property Sales to Israelis

December 20, 2023
Cyprus Daily Life
FILE - A general view of fields is seen from Pentadahtilos mountain, in the Turkish occupied area in northern part of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Amid reports that many Israelis are flocking to the Greek-Cypriot side of the island that’s a member of the European Union to flee the war in the Gaza Strip, thousands of them are buying properties on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side.

That’s being stopped, reported Middle East Eye, with a United Nations resolution saying that property in the territory occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions belongs to the rightful owners, most of them Greek-Cypriots.

The sales to the Israelis are being halted, the report said after being revealed in posts by Sabahattin Ismail, a journalist who was an adviser for the self-declared republic on the Turkish-Cypriot side to former President Rauf Denktas.

Since Israel invaded the Palestinian territory in response to October raids by Hamas terrorists that killed more than 1400 people and 240 taken hostage, Ismail Ismail published sale records and registries of companies he claimed showed thousands of Jewish people from Israel and European countries have purchased housing and plots of land.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/northern-cyprus-restrict-property-sales-jewish-purchases-rumours

Some Turkish newspapers have alleged, without citing any source, that 35,000 Jewish people purchased property on the occupied side, totaling Northern Cyprus, reaching 2,500 hectares (6,178 acres) of land, which the news site said that Turkish officials claimed were inflated.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he would have advisors look into the reports and was troubled by them. “We have some steps and measures that will be taken against (these sales)” he said.

Currently, foreigners have the right to buy real estate in the occupied side up to 5 hectares (12.35 acres) without having a house on them but Tatar said restrictions would be put in place to bar sales to Israelis and Jewish Europeans.

In November, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan disputed the reports that thousands of Israelis and Jewish people were buying up property on the occupied side, speaking to Turkey’s parliament.

He said only 200 Israeli citizens had made real estate purchase applications there in the last 23 years. “Israeli citizens rank 12th among all countries. In the last five years alone, a total of 15,000 applications for real estate purchases … were from other countries, not Israel,” he said.

