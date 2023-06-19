Politics

NICOSIA – With the 50th anniversary of unlawful Turkish invasions that seized the northern third of Cyprus coming in 2024, officials of the self-declared republic there said embargoes in place since then will ultimately fail.

Cevdet Yılmaz, who claims the title of Vice-President of the occupied side o other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes, said those sanctions will eventually be overcome, said Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News.

https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkish-cyprus-to-overcome-embargoes-vice-president-184077

He didn’t explain how that would happen, with the isolated territory long having severe economic problems and reliant on Turkey, and hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar rejecting reunification and demanding acceptance.

Yilmaz spoke at a joint news conference with Tatar where the newspaper said they talked about economic cooperation with Turkey and the future of the isolated territory that was recently visited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish Cypriot people will overcome these embargoes,” he said. “They will rightfully claim their place in the international arena as a sovereign nation.”

Tatar backed him up and said the Turkish-Cypriot side would recover somehow although it’s on its own in the world and Tatar said he doesn’t want unity while the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union is flourishing.