x

June 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Turkish-Cypriot Leaders Say 50 Years of Embargoes Will Be Overcome

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
The leader of the Turkish-Cypriots, Ersin Tatar. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy)
Ersin Tatar. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy)

NICOSIA – With the 50th anniversary of unlawful Turkish invasions that seized the northern third of Cyprus coming in 2024, officials of the self-declared republic there said embargoes in place since then will ultimately fail.

Cevdet Yılmaz, who claims the title of Vice-President of the occupied side o other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes, said those sanctions will eventually be overcome, said Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News.

https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkish-cyprus-to-overcome-embargoes-vice-president-184077

He didn’t explain how that would happen, with the isolated territory long having severe economic problems and reliant on Turkey, and hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar rejecting reunification and demanding acceptance.

Yilmaz spoke at a joint news conference with Tatar where the newspaper said they talked about economic cooperation with Turkey and the future of the isolated territory that was recently visited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish Cypriot people will overcome these embargoes,” he said. “They will rightfully claim their place in the international arena as a sovereign nation.”

Tatar backed him up and said the Turkish-Cypriot side would recover somehow although it’s on its own in the world and Tatar said he doesn’t want unity while the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union is flourishing.

RELATED

Society
On Divided Cyprus, There’s Unity – Pride – in the LGBTQ+ Community

NICOSIA - The dividing line between Greek and Turkish-Cypriots was filled with members of the LGBTQ+ communities who came together in a celebration on an island that’s been split since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Society
American University of Beirut President Says Cyprus Campus Key to Institution’s Global Outreach
Society
Elderly Woman Scammed out of €70,000 in Fake Doctor Incident in Cyprus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.