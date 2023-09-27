x

September 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Turkish-Cypriot Leader Waffles Over UN Special Envoy Appointment

September 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Missing Persons
FILE - Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – After saying he wouldn’t accept it, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he might go along with a United Nations envoy being appointed to help try to negotiate a settlement over the divided island.

“There could, under certain conditions, be a personal envoy who would work directly with the UN Secretary-General. After all, this has been our position for two years,” Tatar told Turkish Cypriot journalist Hasan Hasturer on his return flight from the UN General Assembly in New York.

The rogue self-declared republic on the occupied northern third seized by unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions isn’t a member of the UN so Tatar was relegated to the sidelines and had no voice there.

He had rejected any idea of reunification that has been the goal of the UN for decades as he demanded instead that the occupied, isolated side – accepted only by Turkey – be recognized in the world.

In an article on the Kibris news site, Tatar was asked if he agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres naming a special advisor and responded only that, “It is a sensitive issue.”

He earlier said he would “never accept” an envoy that has been the favored diplomatic tool of the UN for decades, all of whom have failed, including at the last round of talks that collapsed in July, 2017.

That was at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana instead of being held on Cyprus, the talks kept secret from the island’s residents but falling apart when then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a Turkish army would be removed.

“I told Guterres that we are very opposed to the appointment of the special representative to implement Security Council decisions, to make reports, and to impose a Federal solution onto us,” he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in his meeting with Guterres appeared positive to the UN proposal, said The Cyprus Mail, but that it was up to Tatar, who takes his direction from Erdogan.

Tatar said that, “We mentioned that the other side is trying to bend us with isolation and that can never be acceptable. We emphasized that our earned and inherent rights are being mercilessly violated.”

He said that he told Guterres – who was at the Swiss debacle – that since negotiations cannot formally start, he would be able to meet with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides only over some smaller issues.

RELATED

Society
Swiss Prosecutors Indict an Ex-Employee of Trading Firm Gunvor over Bribes Paid in Republic of Congo

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they have indicted a former employee of oil trading company Gunvor over bribes paid to obtain access to the Republic of Congo's petroleum market more than a decade ago.

Society
Cyprus Tabs Australian Girl, 16, for 2024 Eurovision Contest Entry
Society
Cypriot Farmers Demand Brand Protection for Halloumi Cheese

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.