Turkish-Cypriot Leader Tatar Pushes Disputed Road into Buffer Zone

NICOSIA – Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said that a road being built on the occupied side of the island into the dividing line with the Greek-Cypriot was “essential after” police and military units on his side attacked United Nations peacekeepers trying to stop the work.

The assault brought denunciation from the Greek-Cypriot side but a cautious statement from the UN peacekeeping force known as UNFICYP which said the Turkish-Cypriots broke the boundary line.

“It is unfortunate that an attempt was made by UNFICYP to obstruct the development of the road being carried out by a civilian contractor, within the sovereign territory of the TRNC,” Tatar told Reuters.

That was in reference to the self-declared republic on the isolated side that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes, and he wants the UN and world to accept it although Turkey keeps an army there.

Turkish-Cypriot authorities want to build a road that would give residents of Pyla/Pile, a village in the UN administered buffer zone, direct access to territory under their control.

The UN said that a little less than half the 11.5 kilometers (7.14 miles) is in the buffer zone it patrols, where they are authorized crossing stations allowing travel between the sides, the Greek-Cypriot area a member of the European Union.

The United States embassy in Nicosia “strongly encouraged” Americans to reconsider plans to travel to the occupied side while the tension persisted, and the United Kingdom was monitoring the situation, having military bases there..

Cyprus was split in two Turkish invasions in 1974 following a brief Greece-inspired coup, the UN setting up a buffer zone of about 180 kilometers (112 miles) long east to west, 7.5 kilometers (4.66 miles) at its widest but less than 10 meters (32.8 feet) and its narrowest.

There was no construction underway on Aug. 19, and peacekeepers remained in the area, which was “firmly” within the buffer zone, a spokesperson for UNFICYP told Reuters.

He said the road was for purely humanitarian grounds to address economic and transportation issues for Turkish-Cypriots living in that village and had no military connotations.

Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriots live in Pyla/Pile as it’s called by Greek and Turkish names, the village in territory surrounded by a patchwork of jurisdictions, including areas controlled by opposing communities, the report said.

Turkish-Cypriots have long demanded a road to ease travel Pyla/Pile to the nearby community of Arsos/Yigitler, which Tatar said would cut the time in half, the dispute unresolved.