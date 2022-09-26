Turkish-Cypriot Leader Slams UK’s Sitting On the Sidelines

Politics

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office as a wall decorated with a picture of modern Turkey s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – Hardliner Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who has demanded the United Nations and world recognize the occupied side of the island, said the United Kingdom has done nothing to help solve the dilemma of division.

He told Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah, that’s a propaganda mouthpiece for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the UK – the former Colonial ruler that has military bases there – is just watching.

“I regret having to say this, but I find it disappointing that a guarantor nation, which witnesses so much injustice and must be neutral, continues to act in such a careless manner,” he told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

That was outside the General Assembly of the United Nations annual opening as the occupied territory is unrecognized in the world and not a member, remaining isolated and frustrated.

“The United Kingdom remained a spectator as the conditions in Cyprus occurred in favor of the Greek-Cypriots but against the Turkish Cypriots. It has not moved a finger, because they have bases in the south, they have their own interests,” he added in another lament.

The island has been divided since two unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions with the implicit support of the United States, but Tatar, who took over in October, 2020, said he doesn’t want reunification, only recognition, but he’s been ignored.