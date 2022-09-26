x

September 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Turkish-Cypriot Leader Slams UK’s Sitting On the Sidelines

September 26, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office as a wall decorated with a picture of modern Turkey s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office as a wall decorated with a picture of modern Turkey s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – Hardliner Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who has demanded the United Nations and world recognize the occupied side of the island, said the United Kingdom has done nothing to help solve the dilemma of division.

He told Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah, that’s a propaganda mouthpiece for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the UK – the former Colonial ruler that has military bases there – is just watching.

“I regret having to say this, but I find it disappointing that a guarantor nation, which witnesses so much injustice and must be neutral, continues to act in such a careless manner,” he told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.
That was outside the General Assembly of the United Nations annual opening as the occupied territory is unrecognized in the world and not a member, remaining isolated and frustrated.

“The United Kingdom remained a spectator as the conditions in Cyprus occurred in favor of the Greek-Cypriots but against the Turkish Cypriots. It has not moved a finger, because they have bases in the south, they have their own interests,” he added in another lament.

The island has been divided since two unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions with the implicit support of the United States, but Tatar, who took over in October, 2020, said he doesn’t want reunification, only recognition, but he’s been ignored.

 

RELATED

Politics
Anastasiades Calls Out UN Failure to Solve Cyprus Dilemma

UNITED NATIONS - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades used his time at the United Nations General Assembly annual opening to rip its “dismal lack of effectiveness,” the island still divided and occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Politics
Erdogan Asked Putin for Russian Flights to Occupied Cyprus Side
Politics
Turkish-Cypriot Leader Demands UN Recognize Occupied Lands

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Yale to Jail: Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes’ Path

PHOENIX — Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings