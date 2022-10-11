x

October 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Turkish-Cypriot Leader Says EU Unfair to Turkish-Cypriot Side

October 11, 2022
By The National Herald
Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office by a Turkish flag in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office by a Turkish flag in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Ersin Tatar, the hardline nationalist leader of the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side of the island said the European Union should be “ashamed” over its stance that he said favors the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government, a member of the bloc.

Tatar, who has rejected any idea of reunification and demanded instead that the United Nations and world recognize the occupied territory seized in two unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Now he told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency that it was the Turkish-Cypriots who backed solving the dilemma by approving a 2004 referendum for a settlement, the Annan Plan named for the then UN-Secretary General Kofi Annan.

That was widely rejected by the Greek-Cypriots and has continued to see the Turkish side isolated in the world and accepted only by Turkey, with a faltering economy and unrecognized.

“We said yes to the Annan plan, they said no. They were rewarded with EU membership (in May 2004). The EU should feel ashamed of its treatment of Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

But instead of any attempt at reconciliation he has agitated unrest, partially reopening the abandoned town of Varosha, continuing to snub his nose at UN resolutions that said only the original owners of seized property could reclaim it, mostly Greek-Cypriots.

He said the reopening was a “decision long overdue for Turkish Cypriots, who have suffered greatly under embargoes and from international isolation. We needed to take a step in response to our unjust treatment by the international community.”

He said the former residents could apply for relief to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) which is recognized as a domestic legal remedy by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) regarding their property there.

RELATED

Politics
Dendias, Kasoulides Discuss Developments in Libya, Eastern Med and Cyprus Issue

NICOSIA - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides in the context of the close and continuous coordination between Greece and Cyprus.

Politics
Sakellaropoulou: The Reunification of Cyprus Is Greece and Cyprus’ Priority
Politics
EU Nations: Migrant Departures Should Be Stopped Abroad

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Blasts Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities in Deadly Strikes (Video)

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings