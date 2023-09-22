x

September 22, 2023

Turkish-Cypriot Leader Rebuts Christodoulides’ Invasion Claim at UN

September 22, 2023
By The National Herald
UN General Assembly
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’ address to the United Nations General General Assembly annual opening seeking unity and repeating that it was invaded in 1974 drew fire from Turkish-Cypriot leader ErsinTatar.

The speech was “disconnected from the island’s history and present realities, shallow, and insincere,” said Tatar, who has no seat at the body and whose calls for the UN to recognize the rogue occupied state have been ignored.

Left off the podium, Tatar resorted to taking shots at Christodoulides who wants resumption of reunification talks that broke off at the July, 2017 meeting at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

That was over Turkey and then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci saying a 35,000-strong Turkish army on the occupied side recognized only by Turkey would never leave, and demanding military intervention rights.

Tatar wants a two-state solution with permanent partition, as does Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made that call during his address to the body, which has kept the problem deadlocked.

Tatar, said Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, said that “The Greek-Cypriot leader repeated the claim that there is an issue of ‘occupation and invasion’ on Cyprus and went so far as to assert that he spoke on behalf of all ‘communities’ on Cyprus, hiding behind the lie that he represents the entire island.”

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/northern-cyprus-slams-greek-cypriot-leaders-un-speech-as-disconnected-from-history-shallow-insincere/2997906

“Christodoulides, who attempts to portray the Greek-Cypriot people as the ‘victims’ of the Cyprus problem they themselves created, continues their years-long disinformation campaign by distorting historical facts,” said Tatar.

The statement called Christodoulides’ call to initiate negotiations based on a federation model a “glaring example of hypocrisy,” further undercutting any prospects that talks would begin again.

In his General Assembly speech, Christodoulides said: “There is no other basis for the solution of the Cyprus problem apart from the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and there never will be.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

