Turkish-Cypriot Forces Attack UN Peacekeepers in Fight Over Road

NICOSIA – United Nations peacekeepers on Cyprus trying to block construction of a road that encroached on the buffer zone dividing line on the island were attacked by Turkish-Cypriot police and military.

The UN Mission denounced the assault it said happened in Pyla, a village in the UN-patrolled Green Line that separates the legitimate Greek-Cypriot side from the northern third occupied by Turkish-Cypriots since 1974 invasions.

The UN mission said it had earlier warned the Turkish-Cypriot authorities against “unauthorized construction activities inside the UN buffer zone,” but was ignored and the peacekeepers who weren’t identified were attacked.

“The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus condemns the assaults against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel from the Turkish-Cypriot side,” said UNFICYP, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

https://www.barrons.com/news/turkish-cypriot-forces-assault-cyrpus-peacekeepers-un-796fcb78

“Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are unacceptable and constitute a serious crime under international law which will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the UN mission said.

It wasn’t said what recourse could be taken as the occupied side is isolated in the world, accepted only by Turkey, and has no legal jurisdiction outside of its own self-declared republic, nor whether the UN could enforce any actions.

An official said Turkish-Cypriot police and military in plain clothes punched a peacekeeper and assaulted a dozen others by “pushing them back violently,” without identifying the ethnicity of the UN forces.

A tractor was used to drag a UN vehicle out of the way and major damage had been caused to three vehicles, said the source who spoke to AFP who wasn’t identified, the UN mission then asking the Turkish-Cypriot to respect its work.

That included a plea to “refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further, and withdraw all personnel and machinery from the UN buffer zone immediately,” but that was ignored.

UNFICYP said it was determined to block any construction work and would remain in the area but didn’t say whether it would deploy further forces or engage in a stand-off with the Turkish-Cypriot forces.

“The mission is monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to ensuring calm and stability are maintained in the area,” without indicating whether it would back off and let the road be built into the buffer zone.

Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis accused the Turkish side of trying to create “faits accomplis” at Pyla by constructing a road connecting the “occupied village of Arsos with a forward illegal military outpost.”

He said it was “an attempt at a very serious violation of the status quo,” the incident coming as the Greek-Cypriot government wanted the European Union to help try to reboot stalled reunification talks.

Before the attack, UNFICYP spokesman Aleem Siddique said that it planned to “block or frustrate construction of the road by nonviolent means,” which didn’t work out, saying the road would block the forces role of keeping peace.

The road, noted The Voice of America, would connect the occupied village of Arsos to the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla, just south of the buffer zone, on the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union.

The road would give Turkish-Cypriots direct access to Pyla by circumventing a checkpoint on the fringes of a British military base, one of two the United Kingdom operates after Cyprus gained independence in 1960.

Greek-Cypriots were said to believe the intention is military at a sensitive spot along the 180-kilometer (120-mile) long buffer zone that keeps the two side apart although crossings are allowed.

The UN said there have been numerous infringements of the buffer zone by both sides but that the road construction was “an attempt at a very serious violation of the status quo,” said Letymbiotis

The Greek-Cypriot government said it would threaten hope of restarting reunification talks, the last round collapsing in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkey said it wouldn’t remove 35,000 troops on the occupied side.

Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar, elected in October, 2020, said he’s not interested in reunification and has instead demanded that the UN recognize the occupied territory and two separate states in permanent partition.