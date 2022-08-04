Turkish-Cypriot Academic Prosecuted for Insulting Turkish President

Politics

NICOSIA – A Turkish-Cypriot academic said authorities are going to prosecute him for sharing a social media post allegedly insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – which can bring up to four years in jail or more.

Professor Hasan Ulas Altiok, who teaches at Eastern Mediterrean University on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side, said he’s been summoned over the article although he didn’t write it.

Altiok said, the article was published under a Turkish-Cypriot title roughly translated in English as “Those good people rode away on those beautiful horses and left, he could not ride and stayed with us.”

“I did not write this post. I didn’t even see a post like that,” the academic said, The Cyprus Mail reported, although it wasn’t explained why could be deemed an insult or why it’s offensive in Turkish.

The article disrupted the peace and friendship between Turkey and the occupied territory that was seized in 1974 in two unlawful invasions, Turkey still keeping 50,000 troops there.

Altiok said that it is this sort of “fascist behavious” that really disrupts the peace and friendship between Turkey and that Turkish-Cypriots won’t take it. “We are not scared of you one bit,” he also said.

Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar has followed Erdogan’s marching orders and said when he was elected he would essentially do whatever the Turkish President wanted him to do.