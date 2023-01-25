x

January 25, 2023

Turkish Basketball Star Warns Erdogan Will OK Invasion of Greece

January 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Switzerland Human Rights
Enes Kanter Freedom, wearing a shirt that says Silence Is Violence, was awarded the Courage Award at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

ATHENS – Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter Freedom changed his name but not his continued denunciation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who he said one day will make good on a threat to invade Greece.

His criticism has led the government to put a $500,000 bounty out for his capture, leading the FBI to warn him while he was at the Vatican to get back to the safety of the United States.

A few days after giving his first interview to Bosnian channel N1, Kanter, now a free agent in the NBA, spoke on the Greek OPEN TV station and urged the international community to stop Erdogan’s aggression.

“I want all world leaders, I want all the NATO members, I want Western leaders to take some action against Erdogan. I want prime minister (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis to take some real action against Erdogan,” he said, reported BasketNews.

“I understand the relationship between the two countries is very important but Erdogan is going to attack Greece one day,” he warned.

