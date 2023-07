Community

The historic Monastery of Panaghia Soumela. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/NIKOS PAPACHRISTOU)

CONSTANTINOPLE – The Ecumenical Patriarchate announced on Tuesday that the Turkish authorities gave permission for a divine liturgy to be held at the historic Monastery of Panaghia Soumela on August 15, feast day for the Dormition of the Virgin Mary.

It is noted that initially the Turkish authorities refused permission.

The Panaghia Soumela Monastery is located high in the Pontic Mountains and was founded nearly 1600 years ago.