Turkey’s Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Politics
Two Greeks Killed in Ukraine, Others Told to Flee Seen Russian Invasion
KYIV - The Greek foreign ministry on Monday expressed its deep sorrow over the sudden death of two Greek expatriates and the injury of two others in the village Graninta in Ukraine, which is close to the cοntact line at East Ukraine.
Sciences
New Greek Tech Guide 2022 Now Available
ATHENS – Lucy Xu, Founder & CEO of The Port Global, spoke with The National Herald about the new Greek Tech Guide 2022 which includes useful information for tech communities, investors, and the Greek diaspora, among others.
Society
Direct US-Athens Flights to Begin March 7
ATHENS - The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, "amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.