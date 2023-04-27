x

April 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

WORLD

Turkey’s Erdogan Appears Via Video Link after Health Scare

April 27, 2023
By Associated Press
Turkey Erdogan
In this handout photo released by Turkish Presidency, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurates Turkey's first nuclear power plant via a video link, at the Presidential palace in Ankara, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Sitting behind a desk surrounded by Cabinet members, aides and political allies, the 69-year-old leader remotely presided over the event marking the delivery of the first fuel to Russian-built Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, in southern Turkey. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a nuclear power plant via video Thursday in his first public appearance since falling ill on live TV and canceling campaign stops, as he sought to dispel concerns about his health weeks before a crucial election.

The 69-year-old leader looked pale sitting behind a desk surrounded by Cabinet members, aides and political allies to preside at the event marking the delivery of the first fuel to the Russian-built Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in southern Turkey.

Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, canceled election rallies Wednesday and Thursday after suffering what the health minister described as a gastrointestinal infection during a TV interview on Tuesday.

Turkish officials denied online rumors that Erdogan, who underwent intestinal surgery in 2011, had suffered a serious illness and was hospitalized. “We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President (Erdogan’s) health,” his communications director, Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Dr. Fahrettin Koca, the health minister, said Erdogan was improving.

“I was with him this morning. His health is fine,” Koca said Thursday. “The effect of his gastrointestinal infection has decreased. He will continue his schedule.”

Erdogan, seeking a third term as president, has been campaigning hard as he faces an especially strong challenge in the May 14 election, attending several events per day. The latest opinion polls showed a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, center-left opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by the Nation Alliance, a grouping of six political parties.

Kilicdaroglu and other members of the Alliance have expressed their wishes for Erdogan’s speedy recovery.

In the video, Erdogan boasted that he was “proud to be making the move that will place Turkey among the nuclear power countries of the world.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also participated by video at the ceremony. He described the plant the “biggest project in the history of Turkish-Russian ties.”

With Thursday’s events, the Akkuyu plant officially became Turkey’s first nuclear power facility even though construction is continuing. It is expected to produce about 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs once completed.

The plant, which is being built by Russia’s state nuclear energy company, Rosatom, is located 338 kilometers (about 210 miles) west of the epicenter of Feburary’s devastating earthquake that killed nearly 48,000 people.

The facility was not damaged and is being designed to endure powerful quakes. Still, its location has raised concerns about its location on the edge of a major seismic fault line, especially in the nearby island nation of Cyprus.

“We don’t forget the thousands of victims from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023,” said a statement from the Cyprus Anti-Nuclear Platform, a group of dozens of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organizations. “For years we have stood against this project which can result in grave consequences to the environment and to the security of the entire eastern Mediterranean.”

The ceremony was the latest in a series of infrastructure and defense projects that Erdogan has undertaken to try to boost support in the election. Last week, he marked the first delivery of natural gas discovered in the Black Sea and announced plans to provide free natural gas for households for a month.

Erdogan was prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and has been president since then. He has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian rule and handling of the economy and rampant inflation in recent years, as well as the earthquake.

Also on Thursday, about 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad began voting for president and seats in parliament. The biggest contingents include 400,000 Turks in France and 1.5 million in Germany who can cast ballots until May 9. If no candidate wins outright and a runoff is needed on May 28, overseas balloting would take place May 20-24.

In Berlin, one voter who identified herself only as Fatma said, “Erdogan is strong. We are behind him.”

Those comments were echoed by 39-year-old Ozlem Dinc in Paris, where up to 300 people lined up to vote outside the Turkish General Consulate in the suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt.

“We hope from the bottom of our hearts that he will come to power again and that he will conquer the whole world,” she said.

Others in Paris were critical of Erdogan and the changes he has made.

“We have to change the president first and then the system,” said Sema Jude. “The presidential system in Turkey is not democratic and it is like a dictatorship.”

Cinar Negatir agreed, though for other reasons. “Yes for a change of president, because economy is at 0%,” he said. “That’s why we vote to change the president.”

The atmosphere outside the consulate was calm, with Erdogan supporters and opponents discussing their views in line.

___
By SUZAN FRASER and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

Jordans reported from Berlin. Kerstin Sopke in Berlin, Nicolas Garriga in Paris and Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus contributed.

RELATED

WORLD
The Netherlands Celebrates Birthday of King Willem-Alexander

AMSTERDAM — The Netherlands celebrated the 56th birthday of King Willem-Alexander on Thursday with street markets, parties and orange-glazed pastries, even as an annual poll showed support for the monarchy continuing to decline.

WORLD
2 Chinese Navy Ships Head to Singapore for Joint Drills
WORLD
King’s Coronation Part of Long Evolution for Queen Camilla

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.