Turkey’s Coast Guard Claims Rescue of 36 Refugees, Greece Pushback

Church
Rafaella Lambrinos on the Adopt a Yiayia and Pappou Program
OCEAN, NJ – Rafaella Lambrinos, whose family is from Karpathos originally, spoke with The National Herald about the Adopt a Yiayia and Pappou program she founded at St George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ, which connects youth and seniors from her church community through weekly phone conversations.
Associations
AHEPA Ch. 405 Hockey Tickets for Trevor Zegras’ 1st NHL Game in NYC, Mar. 15
NEW YORK – Greek-American Trevor Zegras, forward for the Anaheim Ducks is set to play in his first NHL game in New York City against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 15, 7 PM.
General News
Nick Smyrnis, Past Supreme President, Father of AHEPA National Housing, Has Died
WASHINGTON, DC – AHEPA deeply mourns the passing of Past Supreme President and co-founder of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) Nick Smyrnis.