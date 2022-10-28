x

October 28, 2022



Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Wants Talk, Not Bombast

October 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Burak Ozugergin. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Burak Ozugergin. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – In a break from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s belligerence, Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Burak Özügergin said difference between the countries should be settled with reason.

Talking to reporters, Özügergin said: “I can guarantee you that we will never run out of differences or disagreements between the two sides of the Aegean. But it seems to me that we should agree to handle our differences better,” Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah said.

“We must constantly repeat to ourselves that not every disagreement should create enemies,” he added, in contrast to Erdogan, no indication why he was speaking at odds with the President.

Referring to recent public opinion polls, which showed that the people of Greece and Türkiye do not harbor hostile feelings toward each other, Özügergin said: “I guess that’s a good start! It just goes to show that you really shouldn’t believe what you read in the papers,” without saying whether that includes anything he said as well.

That came as there was a reception at the embassy to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the declaration of a Turkish Republic after the defeat of Greek forces in a war which ended Greek presence in Anatolia.

It was attended by Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis, main opposition SYRIZA party deputy Kostas Zachariadis, diplomats and academics there, no explanation why.

Having completed his four-year tenure in Greece, Özügergin will soon be succeeded by another career diplomat Çağatay Erciyes who will take over as Erdogan persists in demanding Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast and has been raising tensions over other issues.



