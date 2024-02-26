x

February 26, 2024

Turkey Will Use Army Base on Occupied Cyprus Side for Drones

February 26, 2024
By The National Herald
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (DHA via AP)
ANKARA – Turkey will take control of an air base on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side of the island as a center to deploy drones, approved by the self-declared republic that no country other than Turkey recognizes.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced transfer of control to the Turkish Army to serve as a deployment hub for unmanned aircraft, telling 24TV network it was approved by his self-declared government’s lawmakers.

“With some investments that will be made there, it will be used as a military airport when needed, or as an airport, and of course it is very important, both for the security of the Turkish-Cypriot people themselves, and for Turkey’s influence in the region,” he noted.

He referred to Turkey’s Blue Homeland doctrine that envisions having control over large swathes of the Aegean and Mediterranean and even Greek islands ceded away under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doesn’t recognize.

Tatar claimed that “according to the law of the sea, we have 400,000 kilometers (248,548 miles) of jurisdiction and law in the Eastern Mediterranean,” including parts of the sea off Cyprus where Turkey is drilling for oil and gas.

“Within these frameworks, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has rights corresponding to three times its own territory,” he added.

